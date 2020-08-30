’I have lost another friend:’ Former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson has died

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County constable has died.
Smith County Commissioner Jo Ann Hampton said on her public Facebook page that Henry Jackson has died. Jackson served as the Pct. 1 constable from 1999 until December of 2017.
“I have lost another friend,” Hampton wrote in her post. “I have lost another mentor. I have lost one of my ride or die friends who never wavered in our friendship.”
Hampton said that she and Jackson were kindred spirits and that they were as close as biological siblings.
“This year is full of deep sorrow,” Hampton wrote in her post.
The Tyler Branch of the NAACP posted Jackson’s picture and a message that said, “Prayers for Henry Jackson Family.”
“Henry Jackson was a person you could not help but love,” Hampton said. “He taught me a most important lesson that I still try to live by, love them anyway. He never stopped giving back to the community even when it seemed the community turned its back on him.”
The Smith County commissioner said that Texas College will never have another alumnus that worked as hard as Jackson did. She said he would take food to those in need.
“He would bring civility to a home without threatening incarceration,” Hampton wrote in her post. “You could count on him. You could talk to him.”
Hampton said that Jackson did what he could for anyone, regardless of his or her status and that it sometimes got him in trouble.
“I pray God’s comfort on his daughters,” Hampton said in her post. “I pray God’s comfort on all of his family. May Henry rest in God’s arms and receive that welcome assessment, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant.’”
Jackson was suspended from his position as the Pct. 1 constable in December of 2017. The move came after he was sentenced to six months in prison for willfully failing to pay federal income taxes.
Bobby Garmon now serves as Smith County’s Pct. 1 constable.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.