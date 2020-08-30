East Texas couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They had known each other since grade school, and Saturday an East Texas couple celebrated 70 years of marriage.
In Longview, ‘Tommy and Jerri Snow’ were joined by family and friends to celebrate their ’70th’ anniversary.
Married when they were both 18, the Wood county couple says the secret to a long and happy marriage is a simple answer.
Go through the ‘ups and downs’ of life together.
“It don’t do a whole lot of good to complain. Usually I just go on and do what she wants done anyway,” says Tommy.
“You know you have to have a little bit of bitter to appreciate the sweet. And there’s been more sweet than bitter,” Jerri says.
The couple even had the original ‘guest book’ from their 1950 wedding on display.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.