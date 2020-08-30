Carthage police: Man shot while driving crashed vehicle into utility pole

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man was airlifted to a Tyler hospital after he was shot in the stomach while he drove down Vine Street in Carthage Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release, the Carthage Police Department was dispatched out to the 400 block to check out a report of a gunshot victim at about 1:39 p.m. Sunday. When the CPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to his stomach area.
The victim was up and walking around, and he told police that he didn’t know who shot him, the press release stated.
“The victim stated that while driving on Vine Street and passing Fir Street in the City of Carthage, he heard shots which struck his vehicle, with one striking him,” the press release stated. “When trying to leave the area, he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a utility pole on Vine Street.”
At that point, the victim got out of his vehicle and traveled on foot to where the CPD officers found him a short time later.
EMS was called to the scene, and an ambulance took the man to UT Health. Later, a helicopter airlifted him to a hospital in Tyler for further treatment of his injury or injuries.
Carthage PD detectives are currently following up on the incident, and anyone with any information is urged to call the Carthage Police Department.
“This is an active criminal investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” the press release stated.
In the press release, Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith thanked the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety for those agencies’ help in the investigation and securing the crime scene.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.