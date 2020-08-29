Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a Heat Advisory out for our entire area today until 7 pm tonight. Heat Index values could reach 109 degrees. Try to stay indoors today! Sunny skies are expected this afternoon and there is a low rain chance late in the day. Overnight we will warm, only cooling to the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be very similar with lots of sunshine and upper 90s in the forecast. Monday, and Tuesday be prepared for partly cloudy skies, mid 90s, and a few spotty afternoon showers. More rain will move in for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures drop into the upper 80s. Skies will start to clear out by the end of the week.