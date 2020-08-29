Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning out for our entire area until 7 pm tonight. Heat Index values could reach over 110 degrees. Try to stay indoors for the rest of the day! Sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day and there is a low rain chance late. Overnight will be warm, only cooling to the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be very similar with lots of sunshine and upper 90s in the forecast. Monday, and Tuesday be prepared for partly cloudy skies, mid 90s, and a few spotty afternoon showers. More rain will move in for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures drop into the upper 80s. Skies will start to clear out by the end of the week.