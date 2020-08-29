Relief that hurricane did not cause problems on Sabine river

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Damage and effects from hurricane ’Laura” not only impacted the land, but also threatened a key waterway that moves through southeast Texas.
The Sabine river.
The effects of winds, rain and storm surge was a concern to southeast Texas counties, and even the governor was worried of possible effects on the Sabine river.
“Could have easily been clogged with commercial barge traffic, railroad bridges that cross the river there that could have been damaged. The water can’t get out and of course back up and flood,” said Texas game warden Captain Ryan Hall in Lumberton Texas.
What the state and game wardens were most concerned about was storm surge, which could effect parks, wildlife refuges, an create flooding around the Sabine.
“If the storm had shifted 20-30 miles to the west , we would have had 20 foot storm surge,” Hall says.
“We anticipated what could have been a storm surge to exceed 10 feet. Texas Point wildlife refuge had 74 mile per hour sustained winds, with gusts of 90 miles per hour,” said governor Greg Abbott in a press conference.
But it could have impacted us to the north in a big way.
“There’s a dam between here and Longview and if they can’t release water out of Toledo to head south, it could certainly back up and effect you guys up there,” said Hall.
Though homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged, the governor is thankful it was not on a larger scale.
“We dodged a bullet. It could have been far worse,” Abbott said.
The state is set to begin work on a 3-point 9- billion dollar storm surge protection plan for the Orange county area, a 27 mile levee system, in 2021.
