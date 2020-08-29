Mother of missing Jacksonville man desperately looking for answers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville family is looking for clues on the whereabouts of their son Tyress Gipson after he mysteriously went missing seven days ago.
East Texas News spoke with the mother of the family who is desperately looking for answers.
Tyress, an 18-year-old recent Jacksonville ISD alumni, left with a friend on the night of August 22nd, and Wooten said she hasn’t seen him since.
“I can’t even imagine because I’ve never imagined in a million years I would have to be sitting here begging for my child,” Wooten said. “as far as I know, this was the supposed to be the first time that Tyress and this young lady was supposed to be meeting up.”
Wooten said her son communicates with her daily, but when he never called her the following day, she began to worry.
“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t speak with my child,” Wooten said. “So, my child not calling, his phone not having no service since the day he was last with this young lady, oh, this is way out of the ordinary.”
Wooten described how she’s feeling a week after her son’s disappearance.
“My heart is broken, " Wooten said. “I don’t know where to turn. “I half-way sleep, and I don’t hardly eat.”
Wooten said she believes a group of people know where her son is.
“I just want my son,” Wooten said. “They act like, ’Y’all took something from me, and I want it back.’”
A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Police Department said this is an active and on-going investigation.
“My son is missing and has been missing a week now today,” Wooten said. “This ain’t no game. I want my baby.”
Anyone with any information on Tyress’ whereabouts, is urged to reach out to the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2546.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.