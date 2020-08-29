Henderson County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for meth possession tried to flush evidence

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old man late Thursday night after a search of his home turned up a “large amount” of meth.
Demarcus Kinta Kiser, of Athens, is still being held in the Henderson County jail on a felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams charge, a felony tamper with/fabricate physical evidence to impair investigation charge, and two charges related to a May 23 arrest.
Collectively, Kiser’s bond amount has been set at $40,000.
“He is the type of suspect this office’s continuing campaign against narcotics is designed to catch,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a post on the HCSO Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post, two HCSO narcotics investigators led a group of three investigators, and five deputies as they executed a search warrant on Kiser’s home in the 300 block of Broadmoor Street at about 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd Judicial District Court signed the search warrant.
During the search of Kiser’s home, the team found a big baggie containing a “large amount” of methamphetamines, the Facebook post stated. More meth was found in the toilet bowl because Kiser allegedly tried to flush some of the drugs to get rid of the evidence.
Kiser was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
