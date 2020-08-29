Hemphill ISD to remain closed until at least Sept. 8 due to hurricane damage

Hemphill ISD to remain closed until at least Sept. 8 due to hurricane damage
Pictured is the Hemphill ISD logo. (Source: Hemphill ISD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass | August 29, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 7:14 PM

HEMPHILL Texas (KTRE) - Hemphill ISD will remain closed Monday, and the school district has a tentative re-open date of Sept. 8 because of damage caused by Hurricane Laura, according to a post on the HISD Facebook page.

“Due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura, Hemphill ISD will remain closed with a tentative re-open date of Tuesday, September 8th, the Facebook post stated. “We will continue to monitor and re-evaluate through the week.”

Hemphill ISD closed all of its campuses from Wednesday of Friday of last week in preparation for Hurricane Laura’s landfall.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.