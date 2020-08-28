Wingstop restaurant chain is building new location in Athens

Athens, Texas (KLTV) - Athens residents with cravings for hot wings from a certain aviation-themed restaurant chain will no longer have to drive to Tyler to feed their needs in a few months.
A company called Northern Builders Inc. applied for and got a building permit from the City of Athens on Aug. 24 to finish out the building space located at 1395 E. Tyler Street and create a new Wingstop location.
The application for the permit said the construction project has an estimated cost of $175,000. It did not give a completion date.
The finish-out project will also include electrical, plumbing, and mechanical work.
The new Wingstop will be located next door to Athens’ Walmart store.
According to the restaurant chain’s web site, Wingstop started out as a small, buffalo-style wing restaurant in Garland.
Wingstop quickly became a fan favorite when we first opened our doors in 1994,” the company’s website states. “Our proprietary recipes, outstanding food, and superior customer service created a demand that could only be satisfied by more locations. And in 1997 we began offering franchises.”
Now, there are more than 1,400 Wingstop restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Columbia, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.
The chain is known for multiple flavors of chicken wings, hand-cut seasoned fries, and numerous sides.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.