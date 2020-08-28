18-wheeler overturns in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are working to clear the scene where an 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning east of Highway 259 in Rusk County.
Pictures from the scene show what the truck’s contents spilled out when it overturned.
Captain Brian Bathke with the Henderson Police Department said the truck belongs to Stella Environmental.
The 41-year-old driver was able to get out of the truck on his own, and he was transported to a local hospital to be checked out, Bathke said.
The cleanup process is going to be lengthy.
The rollover wreck is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.