WATCH: Tyler ISD superintendent talks about challenges district faced in second week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Tyler ISD was about to start the eighth day of its 2020-2021 school year, Dr. Marty Crawford, TISD’s superintendent, said their biggest challenge over the past week has been preparing for Hurricane Laura.
Crawford spoke to Good Morning East Texas anchor Erika Bazaldua early Friday morning.
“In typical 2020 fashion, they threw a couple of hurricanes at us that we had to deal with … as if we didn’t have enough to work on,” Crawford said. “That was kind of the highlight of the week.”
Crawford said there was some controversy about whether or not Tyler ISD students would go to school on Thursday and Friday. He said that as East Texas’ largest school district, Tyler ISD sometimes has difficulty getting students re-energized after they delay or even cancel school.
As a result, Tyler ISD’s leadership monitored the weather situation closely before they made a decision,” Crawford said.
Now that Tyler ISD has switched to a “hybrid” style of educating students that combines-in-person instruction with virtual or distance learning, there have been some issues with the vendor for the school district’s learning system, but Crawford said that could be because so many districts nationwide are using the system that it gets overwhelmed at times.
Crawford said that Tyler ISD has no control over one of the other challenges the school district is facing. The TISD superintendent said because of the current geopolitical situation between the United States and China, school districts aren’t getting their Chromebooks shipped to them in time for the start of school. He added that Tyler was one of those districts.
When asked if Tyler ISD was going to explore COVID -19 testing like Longview ISD has voted to do, Crawford said Tyler ISD is looking into it. He added that their main focusing is preventing the spread of the coronavirus among TISD students and employees. Along those lines, Tyler ISD focuses on masks, good hygiene practices, thorough cleaning and sanitizing of TISD campuses, and social distancing.
In response to a question about the Texas Education Agency requesting that school districts provide the state with regular COVID data, Crawford said transparency is always good. He added that he doesn’t really think that measure isn’t going to give concerned parents any kind of peace of mind.
“Just like everything else that has been thrown our way, we will adjust and move on,” Crawford said. “We’re here to teach kids, and that’s what it’s all about – making sure our students get a good education.”
