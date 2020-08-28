Tyler police arrest sex offender, boyfriend on child porn charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested two men accused of watching child pornography together.
Wesley Wayne Brogan, 46, and Justin A. Jackson, 35, of Tyler, are each charged with possession of child pornography. Brogan is also charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography and failure to register as sex offender. He is being held on a collective bond of $1 million. Jackson’s bond is set at $250,000. Both were arrested on Tuesday.
According to an arrest affidavit, Tyler police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography files being uploaded to Brogan’s phone.
Police interviewed Brogan on Aug. 21. According to the affidavit, Brogan admitted to being registered as a sex offender in Oklahoma and that he did not alert authorities of his move to Texas.
The affidavit also states Brogan admitted to watching child pornography and to watching it with his live-in boyfriend, Jackson.
