Longview police searching for 18-wheeler involved in hit and run crash on I-20

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are searching for an 18-wheeler that was involved in a hit and run crash on Interstate 20 Friday morning.
According to a tweet from Longview Police, around 6:15 a.m., a blue 18-wheeler with an enclosed trailer was involved in an injury crash on the eastbound side of I-20 near M.L. King Boulevard (Mile Marker 596). The truck failed to stop at the scene continuing eastbound on I-20.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle.
KLTV will have more details on this developing story as they become available.
