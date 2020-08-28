Longview apartment fire causes minimal damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -A small fire appears to have begun in a closet at the Churchill of Longview Apartments, according to Kevin May with Longview Fire Department.
The fire began at about 8:42 a.m. Friday, at the 1500 block of E. Whaley Street. May said the small fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system.
May reports the damage was minimal with mostly water damage caused by the sprinkler. There were no injuries to the two people home at the time of the fire.
May said it appears to have been an accidental fire and the cause is under investigation.
