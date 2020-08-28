Friday’s Weather: Heat Advisory Today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with a few showers from leftover tropical moisture. The remnants of Laura continue to move away from East Texas but there’s still a chance for those few showers to pop up off and on today. Other than a shower here or there, it will be partly cloudy, hot and humid today. A heat advisory is in effect until this evening for most of East Texas. That tropical moisture may bring a few showers, but it also causes very high humidity. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s this afternoon, but feel like the triple digits across much of the area. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this weekend and still hot and humid. Slight chances for rain continue through early next week, but no relief from the heat is in sight.