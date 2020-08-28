East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Hot and Humid conditions are expected to continue here in East Texas through at least Tuesday of next week. Some slightly cooler temperatures are possible Wednesday through Friday as a weak front tries to move into the northern sections of East Texas. Rain chances over the next several days should remain very low, then increase a bit Monday through Wednesday. Best chances for rain over the next 7 days appears to be on Tuesday with chances increasing to near 40%. Lows temperatures stay in the middle to upper 70s through Wednesday, then cool into the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 this weekend, middle 90s Monday and Tuesday, then in the lower 90s Wednesday through Friday. Heat Advisories are in effect for East Texas through Saturday, if not through the entire weekend. Heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees are expected during the heat of the day. Have a great weekend.