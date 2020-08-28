East Texas Ag News: Hay prices remain steady this week.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all areas compared to the last report.
Trading activity has been mostly inactive to moderate, on moderate demand.
Pastures were drying out across most of the state, but livestock producers are mainly buying hay on an as-needed basis. Some producers already stocked up on hay for the winter. But quite a few are still waiting to see where the hay market will end up this fall.
According to the US drought monitor, drought intensified across the western half of Texas. This is in response to continued hot temperatures, high winds, and mounting precipitation deficits.
All of the regions have reported above-normal temperatures coupled with little to no precipitation.
This has caused soil moisture to shorten and supplemental feeding of range cubes or hay in most areas as pasture conditions continue to diminish.
You can get a check of local Ag News by clicking over to ETXAgNews.com.