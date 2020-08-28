Downtown Tyler shuttle discontinued to UT Health Science Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler city officials held a public meeting to discuss the discontinuation of a bus route from downtown Tyler due to low ridership.
A 2016 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation allowed riders to travel from downtown to the University of Texas Health Science Center on Highway 271. The service is set to end by October.
The public was welcome to attend virtually or in person to discuss their concerns, but no one showed up. Tyler Transit Director Leroy Sparrow explains more options for riders to consider moving forward.
“Another option for them, people can contact Tyler Transit and we can refer them to GoBus or the local taxiing company and those can be options for them in the meantime,” Sparrow said.
Seven hundred riders a year used the service but officials say that it wasn’t enough to advance the project.
If the public has any comments or concerns, officials ask them to reach out to jhaenffling@tylertexas.com
