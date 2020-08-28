Day 2: Cleanup efforts underway in Center neighborhood following Hurricane Laura

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - East Texans are cleaning up after strong winds from Hurricane Laura came through on Thursday. We stopped by homes on Payne Street near downtown Center to find out how cleanup is going for the residents.
With debris scattered everywhere, residents like Betty Simon have a lot to do.
“My plan is to clean up and burn up. To clean up everything and burn this stuff up,” said Simon. “The next two or three days for sure. It is going to be awhile. It is going to be awhile to get all this cleaned up back here behind my yard.”
With miles of tangled power lines in the area, she says they are going on day two without electricity.
“Everything in my house is electric, so everything in there is off. So, now I’m trying to get this generator and get it all started. That way, I can hook up my refrigerator and stuff like that. Maybe get a little air,” Simon said.
Betty’s neighbor, Herman Ramirez, says his family removed a tree that fell on their home on Thursday.
“Now, I’m just cleaning the mess and trying to get it burned up. I have been helping neighbors, too, while I’m out here. If they need any help, I just give a lending hand to help them,” said Ramirez. “There are some more trees on the other side. I have to go out there to help another neighbor, because some of them just don’t have the ability to do it. I know how to do it, so I’m going to help them out as best I can.”
Although the after-storm cleanup won’t be easy, Simon says it could have been worse.
“I am so thankful that it didn’t do any more damage. Nobody was hurt, and that’s the good part about it.”
As of earlier today, the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported over 6,000 outages in Shelby County.
