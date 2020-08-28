Construction underway on new Dollar General store in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Construction has already started on another Dollar General that will be located in Henderson.
The store will be located at 1914 Jacksonville Drive. A company called H.P. Investments, LLC, applied for a commercial building permit with the City of Henderson on June 8, and it was approved on July 30. The primary contractor for the project is Alltech, Inc., which is located in New Boston.
The permit estimates that the project will cost $800,000. In addition to the primary contractor, the permit also lists electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and sprinkler contractors. The building will have 9,242 square feet of space, and it is being built from the ground up.
