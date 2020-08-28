Cab detaches from 18-wheeler trailer in Longview crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -An 18-wheeler crashed at Interstate 20 and Loop 281, causing the cab to separate from the trailer and rear-ending another rig.
According to a witness at the scene, he heard the crash, came out, and the semi was skidding down the road without the cab attached. This crash happened at approximately 1:05 p.m. Friday.
The witness found the driver had been ejected and was in the grass near the cab. The witness said the driver from Atlanta, Texas had a cut above his eye and was complaining about his back hurting.
The driver was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the rig who was rear-ended was not injured.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.