Cab detaches from 18-wheeler trailer in Longview crash

Cab detaches from 18-wheeler trailer in Longview crash
18-wheeler crashed at Interstate 20 and Loop 281 (Source: Arthur Clayborn)
By Arthur Clayborn | August 28, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 2:42 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -An 18-wheeler crashed at Interstate 20 and Loop 281, causing the cab to separate from the trailer and rear-ending another rig.

18-wheeler crashed at Interstate 20 and Loop 281
18-wheeler crashed at Interstate 20 and Loop 281 (Source: Arthur Clayborn)

According to a witness at the scene, he heard the crash, came out, and the semi was skidding down the road without the cab attached. This crash happened at approximately 1:05 p.m. Friday.

18-wheeler crashed at Interstate 20 and Loop 281
18-wheeler crashed at Interstate 20 and Loop 281 (Source: Arthur Clayborn)

The witness found the driver had been ejected and was in the grass near the cab. The witness said the driver from Atlanta, Texas had a cut above his eye and was complaining about his back hurting.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the rig who was rear-ended was not injured.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.