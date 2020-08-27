Volunteer Central: Places to serve your East Texas community this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here are some groups and organizations that could use a helping hand (or two) this week as they work to serve those in need in East Texas.
Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.
PATH
People Attempting to Help needs volunteers in reception, food pantry, casework and youth mentors. PATH is open Monday – Thursday from 8am until 4pm. For more information, contact Michael Vasquez at (903) 617-2823 or Volunteer@PATHhelps.org to learn more.
Heart to Heart Hospice
Be a blessing and volunteer! Our volunteers provide company and engage in activities such as reading, conversing, playing games, or just being there for comfort during the hardest part of someone’s life. Would you rather work in an office setting? We have administrative opportunities available such as filing, answering phones, mailing, and assisting with special projects. Become a part of our hospice team today! Contact Michelle Miller for more information: 903-593-6619.
Hospice of East Texas
Volunteers give the gift of time! The Hospice of East Texas has opened a Thrift Shop in Jacksonville and we have wonderful volunteer opportunities in the new shop. In addition, caring volunteers are needed in the Longview area. Our volunteers tell us, “Being a hospice volunteer is the most rewarding work they’ve ever done”. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice: www.hospiceofeasttexas.org
For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3496.
North Tyler Developmental Academy
North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Sonja at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671
CASA for Kids of East Texas
You can make a difference in the life of a child. Every child deserves a chance in life. Become a CASA and be that chance for a child. CASA advocates are the voice for children in foster care. They build relationships with children and speak up for their best interest in court, giving 4 – 12 hours of their time per month. For more information, call our office at 903-597-7725 or visit our website: https://casaforkidsofet.org/
Smith County
Smith County needs qualified volunteers to supplement clerical work in various county departments. From scanning documents, data entry, to answering telephones, we have several opportunities to make an impact in Smith County government. We also need volunteers in the animal shelter. For more information, email volunteer@smith-county.com
Hope Haven of East Texas
Would you like to help children who are in foster care in our community, but aren’t able to take a child into your home at this time? Become a volunteer with Hope Haven! Volunteers help take adolescent girls to appointments, fun outings, and spend time just hanging out. Submit your volunteer application online at https://hhofet.org/volunteer-application
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County
Become a “Day Club” friend. Our Tuesday and Thursday Day Club program is popular with both clients, who enjoy the company and activities with other participants and friends, as well as their caregivers, who get a much-needed break. Volunteers in Day Club become a “friend” to participants and assist them with program activities and crafts. For more information please contact our office at (903) 509-8323.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units in Tyler, Jacksonville and Winnsboro. Days and times are flexible. Information: Annette Garcia: annette.garcia@christushealth.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication
City of Tyler
The City of Tyler needs a volunteer to help as a handyman. Some examples of duties could include replacing lightbulbs while on a ladder, painting and general wall repair, trimming tree limbs, blowing leaves, and general plumbing repair. If you would like to volunteer, a flexible schedule can be accommodated. P
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.