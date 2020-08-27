Tyler hotels see decrease in occupancy numbers as evacuees return home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to Hurricane Laura, many headed north seeking shelter which caused a spike in hotel room occupancy across the region. Thursday evening, we know those numbers have dwindled as evacuees head back home.
Tyler and surrounding cities saw a 100% hotel room capacity Wednesday and officials say this doesn’t happen too often but when it does, it benefits the local economy. Tyler officials estimate that they had over 3,000 evacuees in Tyler hotels by Wednesday evening.
“That number has gone down just a little bit to around 2700 and that’s a pretty conservative number because those are just the number of people staying in hotel rooms. There are probably many more that came to Tyler that stayed with friends and family as well,” Vice President of Marketing for Visit Tyler, Holli Fourniquet said.
Fourniquet says hotel occupancy numbers should head back to normal in the coming days as evacuees return home.
