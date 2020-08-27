Tyler firefighters extinguish flames at apartment building

From the Tyler Fire Department
TYLER, Texas - Tyler firefighters responded to a structure fire today at 5621 Old Bullard Road at the Finley Apartments. The initial call was received at approximately 11:10 a.m., and firefighters gained control of the blaze at 11:38 a.m. Initial reports indicated smoke and flames visible from an upstairs balcony. Firefighters quickly worked to gain access to the fire and prevent extension of the blaze to neighboring units. A second alarm was ordered, summoning additional resources to the scene. TFD responded with five Engines, one Ladder Truck, a Battalion Chief, and two Investigators. All units were clear from the scene at 1:22 p.m.
Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire originated in the area below an upstairs balcony, inside of an exterior wall space. Discarded smoking materials were located near this same area. Flames were extending upward through the wall, into the attic area where firefighters were able to prevent the spread of flames into other units. No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.