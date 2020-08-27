Tyler firefighters extinguish flames at apartment building

TYLER, Texas - Tyler firefighters responded to a structure fire today at 5621 Old Bullard Road at the Finley Apartments. The initial call was received at approximately 11:10 a.m., and firefighters gained control of the blaze at 11:38 a.m. Initial reports indicated smoke and flames visible from an upstairs balcony. Firefighters quickly worked to gain access to the fire and prevent extension of the blaze to neighboring units. A second alarm was ordered, summoning additional resources to the scene. TFD responded with five Engines, one Ladder Truck, a Battalion Chief, and two Investigators. All units were clear from the scene at 1:22 p.m.