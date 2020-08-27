Smith County Red Cross mapping areas of need following Hurricane Laura

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Red Cross is looking for ways to serve areas of need after missing the impact of Hurricane Laura.
Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning in Louisiana. The storm was originally forecast to skirt many of the northern East Texas counties, including Smith County, but the storm’s path tracked much farther east than expected.
KLTV 7′s Victoria Lara spoke with a Smith County Red Cross spokesperson about how the nonprofit is now using resources to help other counties who saw more of an impact from the hurricane than they did.
