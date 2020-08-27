Sabine County man killed after tree falls into home

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man living in the Pendleton Harbor subdivision in Sabine County died Thursday morning after a tree fell into his home.
Sheriff Tom Maddox said his office was called to the home after a large pine tree fell into a mobile home while Hurricane Laura went through the area. Maddox said it happened sometime after daylight.
Maddox said the man was sitting in his recliner when the tree tore through the home. His name has not yet been released.
Maddox said one other home in the county was destroyed.
“The west side is fine, but the eastern side got all torn up,” Maddox said. “We’re all out of power and there are trees down all over. We’ve been working all day and night. I just now got home.”
