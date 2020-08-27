Port Arthur evacuees share their next steps following the storm

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A calmer morning than expected in Lufkin, as Hurricane Laura swept by just over the state line.
Emergency Management Coordinator, Ricky Conner said crews prepared two days in advance for the damages Hurricane Laura could have brought to Angelina County.
“The main thing is, it’s a big sigh of relief. We watched the storm pretty much all night. Around two o’clock started watching a little bit more closely. You know it made landfall in Lake Charles and kind of made a little shift and really helped us out a lot. We feel very fortunate.”
And two evacuees from Port Arthur echo this feeling.
“We was blessed that it wasn’t what they thought it was, it wasn’t a four or a five, it was really like a tropical storm and a little wind damage. But other than that we came out blessed this time,” said evacuee, Cebert Roberts.
The Roberts left Port Arthur around 6 a.m. on Wednesday and drove north on 69 until they could find a hotel.
“We stopped at a couple of other cities, Woodville, Silsbee, but it wasn’t any hotel available,” Roberts said. “So we ended up coming this way and found one at Quality Inn for a night. And they had power on so we decided we’d just be right here.”
This morning when they woke up, they turned to social media for updates from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie.
“We just had breakfast right now, we’re just waiting on the okay from our mayor to go back to our city right now because it is a little damaged,” Roberts said. “With the power out on some sides of the town debris in the highway and everywhere.”
Roberts said this isn’t the first hurricane they’ve evacuated from and he’d like to make it home today.
“We just want to get back to reality because it’s all just been another experience for us hurricane evacuees,” Roberts said. “But this hasn’t been the worst we’ve seen though. We’ve been through worse. But it’s still hurricane season so we’ve got til November.”
Authorities said Port Arthur sustained minimal damage though there is no power, roads there reopened late this afternoon.
