East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Now that Laura is moving away from East Texas, we are looking for some hot and humid conditions for the next several days. Heat Advisories are in effect for much of East Texas...with heat index values expected to be near 105-108 degrees during the heat of the day. Scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers will also be in the forecast through the upcoming weekend with the best chances appearing to be on Sunday afternoon. For most of East Texas, we dodged a rather large bullet today. I am glad we all prepared for the worst and didn’t get it…for the most part. Now we just need to prepare for the heat over the next several days. Currently, we are looking for a fairly strong, late Summertime cold front to moves through late on Labor Day dropping high temperatures into the lower 80s and lows into the 50s and lower 60s. Let’s hope that it does come to fruition.