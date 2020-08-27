Man taken to hospital after being shot multiple times in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Thursday evening.
According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting took place at the basketball courts near the intersection of 29th St. and N. Grand Ave. close to Texas College.
The victim was being transported by a private vehicle which flagged down an officer near the intersection of Palace and Ferguson. The officer then transferred the victim to his unit and took him to UT Health.
The victim’s condition is currently unknown. No suspect information is available at this time.
