Inmates in south Texas moved north for safety

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice moved more than 3-thousand prison inmates that were at risk of being in the hurricane ‘Laura’s’ path.
Many of those inmates were moved to facilities here in East Texas.
On Monday, inmates at the Leblanc unit in Beaumont were transferred to other facilities.
“The main thing that’s going on right now is the evacuation of several units in the area of the storms plural paths,” said TDCJ’s director of communications Jeremy Desel.
Affected were over 34-hundred inmates, which were transferred to numerous facilities around Texas, one of them in Henderson.
About a thousand inmates were brought the MTC East Texas Treatment Facility, usually utilized for inmates needing addiction treatment.
“We started evacuations on Monday of the key units we thought would be in the path of the storm,” Desel says.
Complete evacuations were made of 3 secure facilities and parts of 2 others in the storms path, and all Covid-19 protocol was observed.
“We’re definitely aware of the Covid situation taking all precautions that we can as part of the evacuation. We’re using an electrostatic-fogger before and after used on every run. Disinfect any mattresses or personal possessions that anyone might bring with them. All offenders and staff are wearing N-95 masks,” Jeremy says.
The move was made early on in an attempt to get out before roads became clogged.
“For us to act quickly and be out of the way already before the general public would be trying to get out, is not only important to us but important to the general public,” says Desel.
According to TDCJ, there is no timetable on when the inmates will be returned to their original facilities.
