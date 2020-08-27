Hurricane Laura evacuees book up several Marshall hotels

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —Hurricane Laura is causing thousands of people to evacuate from their homes.
This has hotels in Marshall, Texas, seeing a large number of evacuees.
Fairfield Inn and Suites has a lot of evacuees, with several people planning to stay there for the next few days.
“We came up from Beaumont; we’ve experienced hurricanes like Rita,” Tina LaSalle said.
Other people said they came from places like Houston, Texas; Orange, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana and other coastal cities.
“I’m here with my mom, dad, husband and kids,” Kealee Huff said. “We’re worried about what’s going to happen to our home.”
Huff was one of many people concerned about what they would come back to after the storm hits.
Still, the overwhelming opinion from evacuees seems to be was that it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“When the wind starts hitting, power goes off and you’re stuck inside the house, you will regret not leaving,” Charles Thibodaux said. “My wife and I know that things can always be replaced.”
For now, all evacuees can do is wait for the storm to pass.
Many said they are praying that their homes are still there when they get back.
