Hurricane evacuees wait for word on when to return home as they take shelter in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County was fortunate to have skirted the brunt of Hurricane Laura. It enabled the county to still serve its neighboring counties. Over 30 Newton County evacuees slept overnight in the Nacogdoches County Civic Center, about 50 fewer than originally expected.
The shelter is now in a recovery status which means assessments of evacuees’ counties are being made to help with the decision to move them back home. At the appropriate time transportation will be provided. If individuals cannot move back to their home they will most likely be placed in hotels, says Chip Pickering, the shelter manager.
The civic center is also busy with the National Guard and Texas Guard helping with the shelter’s sanitation needs.
In addition, ONCOR has the parking lot full of trailers to house utility workers. The power outages did not occur in Nacogdoches County so arrangements are being made to move the units to areas where they will be of better service.
Donna McCollum shares her interview with Pickering.
