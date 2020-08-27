Gov. Abbott surveys Hurricane Laura damage in Orange, provides update on recovery efforts

“While we are grateful that the damage of Hurricane Laura was far less severe than expected, many communities in Southeast Texas have experienced significant damage from this storm — and the State of Texas is already initiating recovery efforts and ensuring these communities have the support they need to rebuild,” said Gov. Abbott. “I am thankful for the proactive leadership by local officials and for the way Texans in the region took action to protect themselves and their families by evacuating ahead of the storm. I urge those affected by the hurricane to continue to pay attention to the direction of local officials as they seek to return to their homes.”