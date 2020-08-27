East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week, all weight class average prices of both feeder steers and heifers ended unevenly to steady.
Last Friday’s cattle on feed report was bearish, resulting in Monday’s red ink figures. Despite this, the recent market closing was brisk with good activity on all the front-end classes of feeder calve, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows were 3 dollars stronger, with the slaughter bulls ending 4 dollars higher. Both slaughter cows and bulls were higher as the packers competed to secure inventory in anticipation of slower movement into the market arenas due to the hurricanes.
