Dallas Cowboys talk social issues, Wisconsin unrest

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Sports social activism was on the minds of the Cowboys at practice today, Darian Thompson admits it was hard to focus with all that’s going one in Kenosha, WI.
“We’re not shooting a blind eye to the things that are occurring in this world today. These situations are difficult to talk about but they do need to be talked about and that’s an ongoing conversation between our teammates and our staff,” Thompson said.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who spent 13 years coaching the Green Bay Packers, has reflections of the unrest on the heels of the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. He’s now paralyzed. Coach McCarthy still has ties to Wisconsin and what’s going on in Kenosha stays on his mind.
“Yeah I mean it is definitely difficult, I mean Kenosha, Wisconsin obviously is south of Milwaukee and spent a lot of time on the phone past couple of evenings, it’s definitely concerning. Having friends and families back there these times are unprecedented,” McCarthy said.
One NFL player says it’s time for the shield of the NFL to protect us.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.