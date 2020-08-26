White Oak ISD closes high school until Sept. 9 due to COVID-19 cases

White Oak ISD closes high school until Sept. 9 due to COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus (Source: KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey | August 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 5:46 PM

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray has announced that the high school campus will be closed until Sept. 9 after confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to parents, Gray said the school would get a deep cleaning on Thursday.

Gray said all students will transition to at-home learning until the campus re-opens.

All staff and parents who have been in close contact with a person testing positive has been notified, Gray said.

All high-school extra-curricular activities and after-school events are suspended until Sept. 9.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.