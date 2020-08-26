Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas. It is going to be quite a cloudy and muggy day as tropical moisture continue to pools into East Texas ahead of Major Hurricane Laura. Highs today will remain mostly in the lower 90s and scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout the day. Rain chances begin to increase overnight into very early tomorrow morning as Hurricane Laura will likely make landfall along the Texas/Louisiana state line just after midnight Thursday morning, and will then push north into East Texas throughout the day, so another reminder that all of Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the southern half of East Texas and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for our western and northernmost counties as strong damaging wind gusts and flooding rains will be likely on Thursday. Laura will thankfully push north through Texas and Louisiana fairly quickly, and conditions look to improve by late Thursday night. More scattered showers will be possible on Friday and only isolated rain chances will be possible over the weekend. Conditions behind Laura look to be very muggy, so be prepared for a hot and humid weekend.