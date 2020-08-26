WEBXTRA: City of Longview prepares for storms

By Jamey Boyum | August 26, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 12:20 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview public information officer Shaw Hara about the city’s preps for coming storms.

Hurricane Laura is forecast to make landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm.

