WATCH: Marshall ISD superintendent praises staff for stepping up during pandemic

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall ISD Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson said his staff has stepped up to take on the challenge of face-to-face and remote teaching.
“Our teachers once again are doing what they need to be successful,” Gibson said. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am of what they do.”
Gibson made the comments during an interview Wednesday morning on Good Morning East Texas.
Gibson said the district has followed protocols put in place before the year regarding the pandemic. Gibson said the district has had three cases of COVID-19 and they have had to quarantine one class.
“We’re not going to panic,” Gibson said. “We have a plan.”
Gibson said students are just happy to be back in school and the district has had minimal problems with having them follow rules.
“We’ve had one case where a student refused to wear a mask so we sent them home to learn remotely,” Gibson said. “We are keeping everyone safe.”
