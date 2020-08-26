WATCH: Grand Saline ISD superintendent says patience is key

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - With the first days of schools behind him, Grand Saline ISD Superintendent Micah Lewis says they’re off to a great start.
“Patience is the biggest thing,” Lewis said on East Texas Now Wednesday morning. “We have spotty service sometimes. I really think we have better days ahead and five years from now we’ll look back at this and say, ‘Boy, 2020 was a real bear.’ But our parents know we’re going to do everything we can to take care of their children.”
Lewis said the school is checking temperatures for bus riders and car riders every day and they are disinfecting buses twice a day.
Lewis said all students are asked to wear masks, regardless of age, but they are not forcing children under the age of 10 to do so, per the governor’s mandate.
“The teachers are the ones in harm’s way, more than the students, so we want to keep them safe,” Lewis said.
