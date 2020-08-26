Paul Pewitt, White Oak put football on hold due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Cases of COVID-19 have put the football seasons on hold for White Oak and Paul Pewitt.
Both districts confirmed the news on Wednesday.
Superintendent Brian Gray announced that White Oak high school was being closed down until September 9. All students will be transitioned to at home learning while a deep cleaning of the school takes place. It appears that the team will not play until Week 4. Spring Hill’s head coach Weston Giffis was on twitter looking for a new week 3 opponent. White Oak was scheduled to be their week three opponent.
Pewitt CISD Superintendent Melissa Reid sent out a letter on Wednesday that stated there was positive cases inside the football program and that the varsity and JV games for the first two weeks would be canceled. Head Coach Richard Strickland believes with a short turnaround to week three, his team might not get to play until their first district game.
White Oak was set to play Harleton and Pewitt was going to play Winnsboro.
