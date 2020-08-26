PATH, TXU team up in annual program to help East Texans beat the heat

As the summer heat puts additional strain on families feeling the financial impacts of COVID-19, TXU Energy is teaming up with People Attempting To Help (PATH) to provide relief. (Source: People Attempting to Help (PATH))
By Jeff Chavez | August 26, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 3:37 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TXU Energy and People Attempting To Help (PATH) have teamed up to help East Texas beat the heat.

TXU Energy donated $10,000 to PATH on Wednesday which will go toward providing folks in need with box fans.

TXU has held the ‘Beat the Heat’ program for more than 20 years. The program encouraged East Texas to keep cool and stay safe during the summer and early fall months.

The donation is part of TXU Energy’s signature Beat the Heat program, which partners with community service organizations across the state to promote heat safety awareness and energy conservation. (Source: People Attempting to Help (PATH))

The fans will be distributed with social distancing measures in place through September at the PATH offices. Participants must remain in their cars, and trunks should be emptied before pulling into line. Families must meet eligibility requirements.

