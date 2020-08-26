PATH, TXU team up in annual program to help East Texans beat the heat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TXU Energy and People Attempting To Help (PATH) have teamed up to help East Texas beat the heat.
TXU Energy donated $10,000 to PATH on Wednesday which will go toward providing folks in need with box fans.
TXU has held the ‘Beat the Heat’ program for more than 20 years. The program encouraged East Texas to keep cool and stay safe during the summer and early fall months.
The fans will be distributed with social distancing measures in place through September at the PATH offices. Participants must remain in their cars, and trunks should be emptied before pulling into line. Families must meet eligibility requirements.
