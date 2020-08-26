Numerous watches and warnings are in effect for East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We now have Tornado Watches in effect for portions of East Texas until 9 PM tonight. The counties are Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, Shelby, Nacogdoches, Angelina, San Augustine, Sabine, Tyler, Jasper and Newton. As the outer bands of Laura move through portions of East Texas, we need to remain alert for rapidly developing storms/tornadoes through this evening/early tonight.