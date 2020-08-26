Nacogdoches Civic Center transforms into evacuation shelter ahead of Hurricane Laura

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Civic Center is undergoing a rapid transformation to help shelter evacuees who are fleeing the path of Hurricane Laura.
The point-to-point evacuees are arriving from Jasper and Newton counties through an agreement with Nacogdoches County. The county has agreed to provide space for anyone who does not have a means for transportation or any place to go.
“If you can see the spacing between the cots, you can see there’s six-foot spacing between all of the cots in every dimension. We’ve got aisleways and accessways to be able to get in,” said Chip Pickering, a shelter manager from Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Everyone who finds shelter at the civic center will be required to wear masks and asked to observe CDC social distancing guidelines. The shelter even set up an isolation area for anyone who either self-identifies or shows symptoms of COVID-19.
Pickering said although staff and volunteers are contending with a worldwide pandemic and a Category 4 hurricane, he doesn’t feel any more worried than usual.
“In this world, we’re constantly in contact with people and we’re wiping down all the surfaces; we’re doing everything we’re told to do,” Pickering said. “The Red Cross is drilled on ‘this is how we’re going to try to protect not only our clients but our staff members as well.’ So, I feel as confident as I can. But of course, there’s more of a risk being here than at home watching TV, but this is what we do.”
The first organized groups are expected to arrive in Nacogdoches County around noon on Wednesday, and more buses are expected throughout the day. The Red Cross expects the civic center to serve as a shelter for at least through Friday.
