Marshall distributing sandbags

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 26, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 10:22 AM

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) -The City of Marshall sandbag distribution site will open Wednesday in anticipation of extended rainfall due to Hurricane Laura.

Sand, sandbags, and shovels are available to property owners and local businesses within the city limits on a self-serve basis at Airport Park (1110 Warren Drive) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or as supplies last.

Each resident is allowed ten sandbags and must produce proof of residency.

These sandbags are not for commercial ventures or builders involved in new construction.

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reports that Harrison County Road and Bridge received a load of sand for bags. He stated county residents could contact their department at (903) 935-4868.

