Longview ISD board OKs developing plan for COVID-19 testing at schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD board members voted Wednesday to move forward with a district-wide testing protocol that would include a COVID-19 test for each student and staff member at least once a week, possibly twice.
The action taken by the board did not formally authorize the testing, but allows the district to move forward with establishing this relationship with US Med Test, a company offering multiple testing services and PPE supplies.
Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox made a presentation to the board. He mentioned the existing and expanding presence of COVID-19, and emphasized the need for better control of the virus.
Wilcox said the testing plan includes training the district’s 19 nurses on conducting the testing, while the company can also provide staff. Security protocols would be followed to ensure the privacy of personal medical information.
Wilcox said children are more likely to be asymptomatic and actively infect others, like adults and those at home with underlying conditions. He said that’s why they feel it’s important to be proactive, instead of reactive.
“The long term consequences of this disease are still unknown to us,” Wilcox said. “What we plan to do is identify anyone who is positive as fast as we can.”
Wilcox said approximately 50 percent of the district’s staff have an underlying condition, a statistic he finds shocking. Approximately one-third of LISD students are learning virtually, Wilcox said.
Among the next steps for the district, contesting state officials to inform them of their plan.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.