High school teams using new face sheilds to help stop COVID-19 spread

Lufkin ordered visors to cover the top part of every face mask for student athletes in high school and junior high. They also orders a lower piece known as a spit-shield. During the game, Lufkin players on the sideline will keep their helmets on. The only time the helmet will come off is when the players sit in the team chairs following a series on the field. When that happens the players will pull up a gaiter mask that is around their neck.