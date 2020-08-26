High school teams using new face sheilds to help stop COVID-19 spread

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Things are going to look different with high school football this year.
From limited fans with face coverings to no away team bands, the season will be different. it has to be different if teams hope to play during COVID-19.
Since returning to summer workouts weeks ago teams have been practicing social distancing and have been wearing face coverings while working out. Now some teams are adding more protection.
“We have had a rule that we do not wear a visor on the field,” Lufkin assistant coach Jeff Cook said. " Everybody is going to look the same and play the same, but this year we will be making an exception to that rule.”
Lufkin ordered visors to cover the top part of every face mask for student athletes in high school and junior high. They also orders a lower piece known as a spit-shield. During the game, Lufkin players on the sideline will keep their helmets on. The only time the helmet will come off is when the players sit in the team chairs following a series on the field. When that happens the players will pull up a gaiter mask that is around their neck.
Diboll did the same thing with their coverings coming in just in time for their first scrimmage.
“We are doing the things we need to do to keep our kids safe and make sure we get them out on the field for the 2020-21 season,” Diboll head coach Blake Morrison said.
