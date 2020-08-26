Former Lufkin Panther, UT Longhorn selected for Hall of Honor

According to the university, Bradley was a two-time first-team All-SWC selection in 1974 and 1975 and a second-team All-American in 1974. His career batting average of .359 ranks eighth in program history, and his career slugging percentage of .602 is the ninth-best mark in Texas history. He hit 22 home runs and recorded a 24-game hitting streak during the 1974 season, the second-longest hitting streak in program history. After finishing his career with Texas, Bradley would be drafted by the San Francisco Giants.