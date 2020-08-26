East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Major Hurricane Laura will likely move inland along the TX/LA coastline near midnight tonight. As it moves northward, the impacts will be felt in East Texas, greatest of which will be over Deep East Texas. Wind gusts over the eastern sections of Deep East Texas may reach 100 mph with rainfall totals of nearly 8″. General rainfall totals over this area should be in the 3-6″ range. The farther north you go, the lower the impacts, however, they should still be significant, especially the close you get to the TX/LA border. Winds will remain very strong/gusty through the morning and into the afternoon before they begin to settle as Laura moves over Southern Arkansas. Flash Flooding is certainly more likely over the eastern counties in East Texas and the western counties may not see any flooding at all, but just some rain…heavy at times. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for the central/eastern counties until Friday morning. Tornado Watches until 9 PM for the SE sections of East Texas. Please remain weather alert through the night and Thursday as we will continue to update you on Laura and her impacts on ETX. Weather from Friday through early next week should be partly cloudy with some scattered showers/thundershowers possible.